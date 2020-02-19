|
|
V. Maxine (Richards) Lorenz
Lansing - Passed away peacefully, Monday, February 17, 2020 at the age of 92. Maxine was born on March 6, 1927 in Dearborn, MI to the late Lewis and Vera (Chape) Richards. She graduated from Michigan State College in 1949 majoring in Music with a minor in Education. Maxine took her love of music to her church and was very active in her choir as a cantor and organist. She taught at Blessed Sacrament in Allegan and in Charlotte Public Schools. Maxine and her husband owned and operated Bermax Oil Company, she was a secretary for CBI, and retired from the Department of Agriculture for the State of Michigan. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and will be remembered as a mentor by her loving family. She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 67 years, Robert Murray Lorenz (2017), 5 siblings, Lewis, Roland, Jerry, Wilbert, and Mildred, three great-grandchildren, Pauline Grace Lorenz, James Albert Baird III, and Victor Murray Lorenz. She is survived by her 10 children: Robert (Susan), John (Nanette), James (Monica), Mary Lorenz, Thomas, Jeanette (Dan) David, Suzanne (James) Baird, Joseph (Tracy), William (Laura) and Edward (Jennifer), 35 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, a sister, Suzanne Richards (Bob) Wisler, sisters-in-law, Jean (Bill) Rogers and Elaine Lorenz, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Therese of Lisieux, 2620 Turner St, Lansing, with Rev. Fr. John Fain presiding. Visitation will take place on Friday from 2:00-4:00 & 6:00-8:00 PM at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel with the Rosary to be prayed at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the church on Saturday at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Vincent Home for Children in memory of Maxine.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020