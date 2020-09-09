1/1
Valentino Salazar
Valentino Salazar

Valentino Salazar passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at home in Katy Texas on August 12th 2020.

He was the eldest of 9 siblings, the Father of 10 Children, GrandFather of 27 Grandchildren and 30 Great Grand Children.

He retired from Fisher Body of Lansing Michigan after 30 dedicated years and was a member of The UAW local 602. He also belonged to the Family Motorcycle Club, Lansing Michigan.

A Private Family Service will be held Saturday September 12th 2020 at 1 pm in Lansing Michigan.

He Will Be Truly Missed by All




Published in Lansing State Journal from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
1 entry
September 9, 2020
Dad I Miss You sooo Much!
One Sweet Day I will see you again

Anatecia Salazar
Daughter
