Valentino Salazar



Valentino Salazar passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at home in Katy Texas on August 12th 2020.



He was the eldest of 9 siblings, the Father of 10 Children, GrandFather of 27 Grandchildren and 30 Great Grand Children.



He retired from Fisher Body of Lansing Michigan after 30 dedicated years and was a member of The UAW local 602. He also belonged to the Family Motorcycle Club, Lansing Michigan.



A Private Family Service will be held Saturday September 12th 2020 at 1 pm in Lansing Michigan.



He Will Be Truly Missed by All









