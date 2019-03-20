|
Valeria Thrasher
Mason - Valeria Thrasher, age 92, of Mason, passed away on March 14, 2019. Val was born on December 16, 1926. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 21 at 1:00 p.m. at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Mason, MI. Val's family includes her two children: Steve (Linda) Simon and Lydia Thrasher; her grandson Nathan as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Henry Thrasher. The family is being assisted by the McCowen & Secord Funeral Home Rupert Durham Chapel in Vicksburg (269) 649-1697.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 20, 2019