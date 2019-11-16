Services
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Vaughan L. McKinch


1932 - 2019
Vaughan L. McKinch Obituary
Vaughan L. McKinch

Lansing - Age 87, passed away November 14, 2019 at his home. He was born June 28, 1932, in Lansing, MI, to the late Frank and Faye McKinch. Vaughan served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Disabled American Veterans. He retired in 1988 as Purchasing Director at the City of Lansing after many years of service. He was an avid golfer and a devoted M.S.U. Fan! Vaughan was a father, husband, grandfather and great-grandfather to many. Surviving are his 4 children Cyndy (Harley) VanOrsdol, Terry (Linda) McKinch, Colleen (Travis) Wager, and Cheryl McKinch; 5 step-children, Jim (Emily) Headley, Don (Patricia) Headley, Larry (Marcia) Headley, Jeff (Pam) Headley, and Marybeth (Bill) Chasse; sister, Arleta Daggett; 20 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and friends. Vaughan was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Doris McKinch in 2018; sisters Deanna McKinch and Lillian Rulison. Vaughan's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews have been a large part of his life. A special thank you to his granddaughter, Dakota Keith, who orchestrated a group of angels to take care of him these last few months. A shout out to Harry's Place for always treating him well. Visitation is from 3:00 - 5:00 P.M. Sunday (Today) with services at 11:00 A.M. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing with Rev. Bill Muller of Onondaga Community Church officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery with Military Honors by V.F.W. Post #701. Contributions may be made to the American Disabled Veteran or Sparrow Home Hospice in memory of Vaughan. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
