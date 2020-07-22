1/1
Vellmerie Turner
Vellmerie Turner

Lansing - Vellmerie Turner, 88, of Lansing, passed away on July 18, 2020, in her home.

She was born and raised in Ragland, AL before moving to Michigan in 1951. Vellmerie was a longtime member of Faith Temple in Jackson, MI and then New Hope Church of God in Christ where she served on the Mother's Board. Spending most of her life as a devoted mother and housewife, she became an entrepreneur in the late 90s starting a fine china and crystal rental business.

God and family were Vellmerie's passion and she enjoyed planning family reunions hosting over 100 people biannually.

She is preceded in her homegoing by her husband, William Turner; parents, Tyree Woods and Cora Mae Beavers Woods; Sister, Lois McGee; son, Elfridge Turner; and daughter, Linda Donawa. Vellmerie will be forever remembered by her brother, Prentice Woods; sons, Kenneth Turner, Gilbert Turner, Gary (Elizabeth) Turner; daughter, Laurie Turner; extended daughter in-laws, Cathy Turner, Iris Turner, Mary Turner; grandchildren, Korey Donawa, Shondell Jones, Terrance (Joen) Turner, LaToya Turner, Raphael Turner, LaKrystle (Matt) Sanford; 13 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Public viewing will be held at Riley's Funeral Home on Thursday, July 23, 12-6pm. Graveside service will be held on Friday, July 24, 1-3pm at Eastlawn Cemetery, 2400 Bennett Rd. in Okemos, MI.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Viewing
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Riley Funeral Home - Lansing
JUL
24
Graveside service
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Eastlawn Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Dora Ray
Friend
July 22, 2020
You will be truly missed mother Turner...Reunited with your love Deacon Turner
Cynthia Bays
Family
