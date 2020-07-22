Vellmerie Turner



Lansing - Vellmerie Turner, 88, of Lansing, passed away on July 18, 2020, in her home.



She was born and raised in Ragland, AL before moving to Michigan in 1951. Vellmerie was a longtime member of Faith Temple in Jackson, MI and then New Hope Church of God in Christ where she served on the Mother's Board. Spending most of her life as a devoted mother and housewife, she became an entrepreneur in the late 90s starting a fine china and crystal rental business.



God and family were Vellmerie's passion and she enjoyed planning family reunions hosting over 100 people biannually.



She is preceded in her homegoing by her husband, William Turner; parents, Tyree Woods and Cora Mae Beavers Woods; Sister, Lois McGee; son, Elfridge Turner; and daughter, Linda Donawa. Vellmerie will be forever remembered by her brother, Prentice Woods; sons, Kenneth Turner, Gilbert Turner, Gary (Elizabeth) Turner; daughter, Laurie Turner; extended daughter in-laws, Cathy Turner, Iris Turner, Mary Turner; grandchildren, Korey Donawa, Shondell Jones, Terrance (Joen) Turner, LaToya Turner, Raphael Turner, LaKrystle (Matt) Sanford; 13 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Public viewing will be held at Riley's Funeral Home on Thursday, July 23, 12-6pm. Graveside service will be held on Friday, July 24, 1-3pm at Eastlawn Cemetery, 2400 Bennett Rd. in Okemos, MI.









