Velma L. Ross
Williamston, formerly of Webberville - Velma Louise (Rolfe) Ross, was born July 11, 1928 in Owosso, MI. Velma was the youngest daughter of Ernest and Esther Rolfe and sister to Theodore and Ernestine. Velma passed into the loving arms of heaven on June 25, 2020 while in the loving care of Vista Springs Timber Ridge and in the company of family. Velma was wed to Harry Ross on April 11, 1947 and they began their life together of 55 years. Velma was a loving wife, mother of nine, grandmother of 29, Great Grandmother of 46 and Great-Great Grandmother of two, in total with spouses Velma was the matriarch of 109.
Velma was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Great Grandson Liam Ross, Grandson Joel Ross and her loving husband Harry Ross. Surviving are her children, Linda (Mickey) Brown, Larry (Robyn) Ross, Gary (Paula) Ross, Rodney (Elise) Ross, Lori (Rick) Hart, Robert (Cheryl) Ross, Loretta Savoie, John "Jay" (Lisa) Ross, and Kevin (Robin) Ross.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8pm on Tuesday, June 30 at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes Williamston Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to a charity of choice. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.grwilliamston.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.