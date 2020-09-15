Verlon Graham
Eaton Rapids - Passed away on September 14, 2020 at the age of 88. Verlon was born in Charlotte, MI the son of Dan and Arlene Graham. He moved to Dimondale at a young age and graduated from Dimondale High School in 1950. Verlon was the first Eagle Scout from Dimondale Troup 43 and helped form Post 352 in Eaton Rapids for Explorer Scouts. He scouted work at Fisher Body and worked there for 3 ½ years. From there he went to Oldsmobile to be in there first Pipe Fitter Apprentice Class and finished his apprenticeship in 3 ½ years. A short time later he was groomed for supervision. Over the years Verlon worked in Plant Engineering, Facilities Management and Power Trien. He spent a majority of his years at Oldsmobile Plant 1 and spent his last years at Delta Plant 5. He helped coordinate the installation of the Quad 4 Engine and was a member of the Oldsmobile Supervisor Council. After 37 ½ years of service, Verlon retired from Oldsmobile in 1987 at the age of 55. Verlon was also a member of the Eaton Rapids Fire and Ambulance Service and was one of the first registered EMT's in the area. He received many awards for saving lives and he is the only remaining member of the Eaton Rapids Fire and Ambulance Service from when he joined in 1953. Verlon received the J.C. Citizen of the year award, was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He received a Mason of the Year Award twice & Distinguished Service Awards. Verlon also belongs to the Lions Club where he helped build handicap ramps, collected eye glasses and helped promote seeing eye dogs. Verlon spent many years helping care for Hospice patients. He also assisted one of his best friends, Max Skinner for 40 years at his Funeral Home and Ambulance Service. One of his great life serving memories was when he used saran wrap to save a man's life and this gentleman lived to be an old man. Verlon has been a member of the First Congregational Church for 50 years and is also a Gideon. He passed out many testaments to College Students and School Children. Verlon was married to Kathleen (Towns) Graham for 67 years. Together they had 5 children, Karen Lori, Patti, Eric, Matthew. They enjoyed polka dancing, square dancing, playing cards with friends and Bingo. Verlon enjoyed vacationing, camping, snowmobiling, hunting and fishing with his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Arlene Graham and loving wife, Kathy.
Surviving Verlon are his sisters, Carolyn (gary) Cheadle, Ponnie Bailey; sister-in-law, Ann Cantine; daughters, Karen Reynolds (Mark), Lori Duling and Patti Nyquist (Darin Sargent); sons, Eric (Marie) Graham, Matthew Graham (Wendy); grandchildren, Corey (Amber) Davis, Kerry (Jacob) Colestock, Jennifer (Dan) VanWasshenova, Ashleigh Reynolds, Amber (Jason) Ruttan, Zach Duling, Nathan Graham, Alissa Graham, Brandon Field, Katrina (Jimmy) Thomas, Brooklyn Graham, Chase Graham; great grandchildren, Mason and Mikaylah Ruttan, Sage VanWahenova, Claira Wilson, Ethan and Emma Thomas, Riyah and Amara Field, Zoey and Wesley Colestock, Harper and Hudson Davis and numerous nieces and nephews; good friends, Myron and Leon Montie, Dave Wyatt and many more.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Shelley Brooks for taking amazing care of Verlon over the past several weeks.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Skinner Funeral Home, Eaton Rapids Chapel with visitation starting at noon. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, The Gideons or a charity of one's choice
in memory of Verlon.