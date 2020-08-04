Verna E. Barclay
Grand Ledge - Verna Elizabeth Anderson Barclay, age 97, of Grand Ledge, MI, passed away at home on August 3, 2020. She was born June 4, 1923 in Dayton, Washington on a wheat ranch in eastern Washington. She moved to Portland, Oregon at the age of 14; graduated from high school in Amity, Oregon, and enlisted in the Women Marine Corps in 1944.
Verna married Alvin L. Barclay in Santa Anna California, then moved to Michigan and began their life on the farm near Grand Ledge. She worked at the Mulliken, Michigan Library and worked at the Mulliken Post Office as a clerk. She remained on the farm after her husband of 54 years, Alvin died in 1999.
She is survived by her two children, Julie (Tony) Sciambi of Columbus, Ohio and Lew Barclay (Jenny Bleasdale) of Grand Ledge; grandchildren: Veronica (Jim) Knuth, Rachel (Jeff) DiPiero, Axie Barclay (Rick Elder); great grandchildren: Aidan and Kennedy Knuth, Aaron and Julianne Barclay, and sister Thelma Parks. She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Alvin, great granddaughter Achsah Barclay, and brothers Verl and Robert Anderson.
Funeral services will be held at Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., with interment to follow at Union Cemetery, Oneida Twp., MI. Visitation one hour prior to service time. Please note that masks are required at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ever Ready Club or Elara Caring Hospice in memory of Verna Barclay. Online condolences may be shared at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
.