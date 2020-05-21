Verna G. (Lamphere) BeardsleyLansing - Verna Gertrude Lamphere died May 14, 2020 in St. Johns, MI. She was born October 17, 1918 in Pontiac, MI to Lewis and Gertrude (Hammond) Lamphere. She grew up in Handy Township, Livingston County on a small farm with her parents and a brother Adren. She attended school through the eighth grade. Growing up during the 1920s and 1930s she developed a belief that each day you needed to be a better person than you were the day before and saving money for a rainy day was a major importance. She learned to cook and sew (by hand) from her mom. Her aunts, uncles and cousins were frequent visitors, especially Mildred Woodcock. Going to movies in Howell was a favorite pastime.When she was old enough to leave home, she worked in Howell where she met Phil Beardsley. Verna married Philip Holt Beardsley, 24 November 1945 and moved to Lansing, MI. They had three daughters; Phyllis, Diane and Margaret. She taught her children to cook, sew, not to be afraid to learn and try new things. She always set a good example nurturing her own creative spirit, by teaching herself to use a sewing machine. She made clothing of all sorts for her girls, including prom dresses, wedding dresses and all the bridesmaids and flower girl dresses and her own mother of the bride dresses. She painted, gardened, traveled to many states and destinations. Family camping trips were a favorite especially going to "Benzie". She loved to walk, and for being so short, she could cover a lot of ground very quickly!She always regretted not being able to get a high school education so she read her daughters' school books and one year made it her New Years Resolution to read "the classics". She completed one a month that year. She kept a journal from the time she was in her teens until late in her life.Verna was preceded in death by her brother Adren, her husband Phil, who died on their anniversary, Nov. 24, 1984 after 39 years of marriage; very special friend Burton Taylor, and great grandson Cody David.She is survived by daughters: Phyllis (Ken) Kinsey, Diane (Bill) Taber, and Margaret (Chuck) Mohundro; grandchildren: Ken (Suprina) Kinsey, Randy (Beth) Kinsey, Julie (Kent) Hoyt, Lisa Louch, Jennifer Taber, Ryan (Sarah) Taber, Rachel (Michael) Sullivan, and Matthew Mohundro; along with 14 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren.The family would like to express appreciation to all of the staff at Hazel Findlay Country Manor, especially Rilla, Julie, Chelsea, and Bobbi. A very special 'Thank You' to Mary Gillespie.A private graveside service was held at Coffey Cemetery in Fowlerville, MI. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Moms name to your local library, mom loved to read.She will be greatly missed and forever loved by all, Fly high, MOM!!!