Verna Mae (Luce) Flynn



Phoenix, AZ - Verna Mae (Luce) Flynn died on 12 July 2020 at the age of 93 years, 11 months, and 13 days. She passed away at a nursing home in Phoenix, Maricopa Co., Arizona. She was born 29 July 1926 to Earl H. Luce and Martha Bell (Dudley) Luce. She met the love of her life, Paul Joseph Flynn, in Arizona and married 27 March 1956 at Nogales, Santa Cruz, Arizona. Verna was a school bus driver before her retirement. She enjoyed reading and watching all her children, grandchildren, & great grandchildren grow up and hearing about all their activities.



She loved to travel, camping, fishing, & hunting with Paul. They took many trips driving to Michigan to see her sister, brother-in-law, and all the other relatives there.



Verna was preceded in death by her parents in 1975 & 1948, husband Paul died 16 Mar 1993, a daughter Paula Jo Flynn on 5 Mar 1962, half brother Durwood Earl Luce in 1979, brother-in-law Jack Bates in 2017. Surviving family are sons Donald Tarrant of Tucson, AZ, Roger (Martie) Tarrant of Avondale, AZ, daughters Pamela (Doug) Sollami of Avondale, AZ, Pauline Kessinger of Arizona. Grandchildren: Jason (Liz) Tarrant of Goodyear, AZ, Kevin (Megan) Tarrant of Goodyear, AZ, Tarrah (Danny) Brown of Mesa, AZ, Randy Kessinger of AZ. Great-grandchildren: Karsen & Dominick Tarrant, Mackenzie, Madison, & Kaden Tarrant of Goodyear, AZ, Elizabeth Cardenas, Alexandra and Gabriella Peed of Mesa, AZ. Also survived by her sister Margaret Bates, nieces Martha (Jerry) Ford & Nancy Bates, nephew Robert Bates and their families, all of Michigan.



Verna's will be at Monte Vista Cemetery in Alamogordo, New Mexico.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store