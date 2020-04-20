Resources
Vernon A. Schneider

Vernon A. Schneider Obituary
Vernon A. Schneider

Westphalia - Vernon A. Schneider, age 92, of Westphalia, loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was born on October 12, 1927 in Fowler, the son of Walter and Odella (Miller) Schneider. Vern was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, enjoyed farming, and retired from Quality Dairy as a milk hauler. He enjoyed visiting with family and friends, playing cards, and chatting with farmers. He was a member of the V.F.W Post #5065 in Sheridan and a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Korea. Vern was also a member of the K of C #2890 and the St. Joseph Society. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Adeline; his parents; his son-in-law, Kurt Ludwick; his brother, Clem Schneider, his sister, Arlene Fox, his in-laws, Jur Ree Schneider, Robert Fox, Jeanette Pohl, Donald Weber, Arnold Pohl, Edgar and Joan Thelen, and Robert Bengel. Surviving are his children, Karen (Steve) Hanses, Linda Ludwick, Gary (Marilyn) Schneider, and Denise (Neil Simon); grandchildren, Jeremy, Justin, Ryan, Kyle, Josh, Marisa, Jessica, Damon, Matt, and Scott; great-grandchildren, Lauren, Kalyssa, Forrest, Caleb, Reece, and Noah; in-laws, Rose (Jerome) Smith, Rich (Alice) Bengel, Aggie (Charlie) George, Gladys Bengel and Mary Ann Thelen; and many nieces and nephews. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Eric Weber for the immediate family. Rite of Committal will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. On-line condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
