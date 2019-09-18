|
|
Vernon Ralph Bush
Lansing - Age 89, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. He was born on January 28, 1930 in Illinois, the son of the late Grover and Viola (Meek) Bush. Vern retired from General Motors as a journeyman mechanic engineer after 40 years. He traveled all over the United States for many years testing vehicles for work. Vern was also a lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. He is preceded in death by his 3 brothers, Roy, Earl, and Chester Bush. Surviving is his loving wife of 68 years, Marilyn; children, Michael (Barbara) Bush, and Laurie Wilson; grandchildren, Adam Bush and Richard Wilson; step-granddaughter, Jennifer Rowland; great-grandchild, Richard Wilson and step-great-grandchild, Abigail Cano; sisters, Elsie Christensen and Dorothy Maki. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11 am at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel. The family will greet friends on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 5-8 pm at the funeral home, and Friday one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at North Eagle Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a . Condolences to the family can be made online at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 18, 2019