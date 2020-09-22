Vicki L. Clarey
Portland - Vicki Lynn (Wellfare) Clarey, 74, of Portland, MI, passed away after a courageous and inspiring battle with breast cancer. Vicki was born on February 28, 1946, to Donald & Elaine Wellfare of Hastings, MI. She is survived by the love of her life, John "Jock" Clarey, Jr.; children, Kelly (Patrick) Blake, John (Lisa) Clarey, and Colleen Clarey; 7 grandchildren: Tyler (Kiley) Blake, Kelsey (Alex) Newman, Katie Blake, Chloe Lambert, Chet and Elizabeth Parks, and Hunter Simon; 3 great-grandchildren: Holden and Zoey Blake and Rosie Newman. Vicki is also survived by her sister, Sue (Steven) Allerding, and in-laws, Ann (Jack) Anderson, Katie (Sam) Valenti, Patly Clarey-Konzen, Tim (Kathi) Clarey, and several cousins, nieces, nephews and wonderful friends (especially the YaYas and Phil and Lydia). Vicki owned the "Corner, Yarn and Gift Shop" for over 15 years. She also worked in Home Health Care/Hospice and Phlebotomy for several years. Vicki's passion has always been her family. She loved family get-togethers, decorating and hosting for the holidays, antiquing, dancing with Jock and attending Michigan State football games. Vicki loved life, and was always thinking of others. She never missed an event or an opportunity to see her children, grandchildren or great-grandchildren. Vicki shared a very special bond with her only sibling, "sissy" Sue. Vicki was the heart of the family and adored by all. She leaves behind a legacy of love. We are all inspired by her positivity and zest for life, and will continue to model our lives after her. We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to her wonderful staff at Sparrow Ionia Infusion Center and the caring Hospice nurses from Elara Caring who took such great care of Vicki. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make donations to the Hospice of your choice or Portland Athletic Boosters. Due to COVID-19, and an abundance of caution, there will be a private family service handled by Lehman Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com
