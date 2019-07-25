|
Vicki Sullivan Chamberlain
Lansing - Born December 25, 1948, passed away July 22, 2019. She is survived by her sons: James Sullivan, Raymond (Paula) Sullivan, Miles (Krista Saloma-Chamberlain) Chamberlain and Brook Chamberlain; 7 grandchildren, 2 great- grandchildren; sisters: Patricia Fikies, and Linda Fredenburg. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Elsie Ray and her husband, Albert Chamberlain. The funeral will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lansing. Visitation will be Friday one hour prior to the service at church. Arrangements by the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 25, 2019