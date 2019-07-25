Services
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church
Lansing, MI
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church
Lansing, MI
Vicki Sullivan Chamberlain


1948 - 2019
Vicki Sullivan Chamberlain Obituary
Vicki Sullivan Chamberlain

Lansing - Born December 25, 1948, passed away July 22, 2019. She is survived by her sons: James Sullivan, Raymond (Paula) Sullivan, Miles (Krista Saloma-Chamberlain) Chamberlain and Brook Chamberlain; 7 grandchildren, 2 great- grandchildren; sisters: Patricia Fikies, and Linda Fredenburg. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Elsie Ray and her husband, Albert Chamberlain. The funeral will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lansing. Visitation will be Friday one hour prior to the service at church. Arrangements by the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 25, 2019
