Victor Childers
Whittemore - Age 70, of Whittemore, formerly of Perrinton passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at Aleda Lutz VA Medical Center in Saginaw. He was born October 2, 1948 in Alma, the son of Lawrence and Marcella (Cole) Childers. He married Eunice Fischer on July 5, 1987 at Lake Charlevoix, a union of 31 years, until her passing earlier this year. Victor served in the US Army and served 2 tours in Vietnam. He worked for the State of Michigan in transportation. Victor was an avid fisherman and enjoyed travelling and bird watching.
Victor is survived by a daughter; Ruby Childers, step-children; Karen (Gary) Gee, Donna (Ron Welsch) Setterington, Paul (Jennie) Setterington, Eric Earns, daughter-in-law; Wendy Cook grandchildren; Lesa (Chris) Brown, Christopher (Jessica) Setterington, Aaron Setterington, Andrew Earns, C.D. Hutcherson, Kaiden Earns, Veronica Joseph, great-granddaughter; Jillian Parker. Also three brothers; Roger Childers, Bradley (Monica) Childers, Ted (Penny) Childers, sister-in-law Catherine Childers and special dog Buddy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife; Eunice, brothers; Mike and Alan, sister-in-law; Sandy Childers and a grandson; Robert Gayle Setterington.
A memorial service will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 at 1 pm at the Dodge Funeral Chapel, Middleton. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Payne Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday from 11 am until time of service at the funeral chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the s. To view Victor's obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/4yR4CpYoJQhn6L7XyhP_HbS?domain=luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 23, 2019