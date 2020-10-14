1/1
Victor Jay "Bud" Christopherson
Victor Jay "Bud" Christopherson

Lansing - Victor Jay Christopherson (Bud) died on Tuesday, October 13 2020 at the age of 92 in Lansing MI where he was a longtime resident. Born in Alpena Michigan to Victor and Hildegarde Christopherson, he was a graduate of Alpena High School and Michigan State University. After high school, he was part of a crew on an iron ore freighter on the Great Lakes. Victor went on to become an Army veteran who served in post-WWII as well as in the Korean War. After MSU graduation with a degree in Forestry, he worked as a Diplomatic Courier for the US Foreign Service and had been stationed in Manilla, Panama City, Cairo, Frankfurt and Athens. It was during this time he met his future bride, Philomena who was a flight attendant on Indian Airlines. They had celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past June. Vic retired from the State Accident Fund of Michigan where he worked for over 25 years. He is survived by his wife Philomena, son Tom Christopherson, daughter Mary Christopherson, daughter Bobbi Dankert (husband Stephen Dankert) and grandsons Kyle, Zachary and Mitchell Dankert of Cicero IN and sister Jean Essig of Redford MI. He was preceded in death by his brother John Christopherson, brother Dick Christopherson and sister Janet Larson. Victor was an avid golfer, hunter and field trial enthusiast winning various awards which include National and State Grouse Championships with his dogs, Kumari Elhew Suzie, Kumari Mary and Kumari Elhew Sam. Vic and Philomena lived their winter months in Cape Coral FL where he enjoyed golfing, gardening and visits to the ocean. Victor's greatest joys were his grandsons Kyle, Zach and Mitch. Graveside services will be 1:00 P.M. Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, 2520 W. Willow, Lansing. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Michigan's Disabled American Veterans https://www.mi-dav.org/




Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Graveside service
01:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
