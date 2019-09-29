Services
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-4422
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
Victor L. Lootens Jr.


1944 - 2019
Victor L. Lootens Jr. Obituary
Victor L. Lootens Jr.

St. Johns - Victor L Lootens Jr., 75 years of age, of Saint Johns, went to be with the Lord on September 24th, 2019. He was born on July 12, 1944 in Munising, Michigan. He was the son of the late Victor L. Lootens, Sr and Marion Smith. Vic was a loving husband, cherished father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Vic was charismatic and hard-working. He was a friend to everyone and a jack of all trades. He loved his dogs and caring for his fish. He loved to be outdoors and relaxing at their cottage, and for those who knew him well, he was always willing to lend a helping hand. He put others above himself!

He is survived by 5 children; Vicki Lootens, Lea (Doug) Clingman, Tami (Eric) Dahl, Nicholas (Emily) Lootens and Brigette (Sam) Murray; 5 Step-children; 18 Grand children and 12 Great-Grand Children. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan Lootens. The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home on Sunday, September 29, 2019, 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow at Union Home Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Roger and Mary Dershem's Hospital Equipment for Clinton county or contributions towards the service.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 29, 2019
