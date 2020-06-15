Victor W. Eastlund
Cadillac - Victor W. Eastlund of Cadillac passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Curry House Assisted Living in Cadillac. He was 92. On February 14, 1953 in Wayne, Michigan he married the former Shirley A. Londo and she preceded him in death on Nov. 9, 1998.
He graduated from Tustin High School and went on to serve in the Merchant Marines and later the United States Army during the Korean War. Mr. Eastlund was the owner/operator of Eastlund Concrete Construction in Holt, Michigan for over 50 years. He moved back to the Cadillac in 1977.
In December of 2004 he married the former Ceilia (Smith) Boelen and she survives him along with his children: Vicki (Scott) Wilson of Saginaw and Darrell Eastlund (Kelly Marble) of Mason; 5 grandchildren: Nathon (Kathryn) Wilson, Gavin Wilson, Whitney (Ryan) Haughey, Taylor (Nick) Hoag, and Nic Eastlund; 3 great grandchildren: Riley & Reese Haughey and Linden Hoag; a brother, Dale (Ardith) Eastlund of Reed City; many nieces and nephews including special niece & nephew: Susan (Tim) Birkam and Alvin (Sandy) Eastlund. In addition to his parents and wife Shirley he was preceded in death by a sister, Ardis Taylor.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Augustana Lutheran Church in Tustin with Chaplain Walter Ross officiating. Burial will be at Burdell Township Cemetery in Tustin. Friends may meet the family from 5-7 PM Tuesday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cadillac Elks Lodge. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.