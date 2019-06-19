Vincent Gebes



Haslett - Vincent Joseph Gebes- Son of Joseph and Helen (Buchholz) Gebes, passed away Friday June 14 at University of Michigan Hospital from complications of ocular melanoma.



Vince was raised on a ranch near the small town of Philip, South Dakota. It is often very hot or very cold there which might account for Vince's mild temperament. In his younger days, he taught many youth to swim in the abandoned quarries near the badlands. He attended seminary, served the army in Germany and joined the Red Cross before marrying the love of his life, Patricia Van Overbeke of Minneota, Minnesota.



Eventually Vince settled his family of seven in Haslett, Michigan near Lake Lansing where they lived in the same home for over 50 years. Vince had a love for the water, wine, good friends, family and his God.



Vince will be fondly remembered for his heartfelt counsel, contagious laugh and deep faith. His door was always open and there was always room for one more friend at the dinner table.



His loss will be felt by his large family, many friends and all the people he cared for, more than could be accounted for here.



Please keep in mind and prayer all those he leaves behind, including the people of St.Johns Parish, St. Thomas Aquinas Parish and the neighbors of Lake Lansing.



Vince is survived by his brothers Thomas John, Michael, and Gail Gebes, his wife Patricia (Van Overbeke) Gebes, his Children Vincent, Stephen, Rebecca (Anderson), Daniel and Timothy Gebes, his grandchildren Nina, Gabriel (Anderson), Mikayla (Anderson), Brendan and Landon Gebes.



For those wishing to say farewell, a Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, June 21st at St.Thomas Aquinas Church in East Lansing, MI at 11:00 am with food and fellowship to follow.



Family and friends will also gather for a mass and celebration of life on July 13th beginning at 11:00 am at his home in Haslett.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the MetaPeaceTeam.org would be appreciated. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.greastlansing.com Published in Lansing State Journal on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary