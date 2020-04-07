|
Vincent P. "Jim" Covello
Lansing - Age 82, our loving husband, dad, and grandpa passed away April 5, 2020 from heart disease. Born April 12, 1937 in Lansing. Jim was a 1955 graduate of St. Mary's High School, and was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was the owner of M-9 Market for 25 years and later The Country Parlour Ice Cream on MLK Blvd. for 10 years. Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Mary A. (Abraham) Covello; 3 children, Regina (Gregory) Rambat, David Ghannam, and Vincent G. Covello; 4 grandchildren, Michael Rambat, Nicholas Rambat, Angela Ghannam, and Marissa Ghannam; brother-in-law, Frank Cicorelli; niece, Dr. Connie (Michael) Ricci; nephew, James (Terri) Cicorelli. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Erma & Gasper Covello; sister, Rosalie Cicorelli; daughter-in-law, Carlene Ghannam. Services will be held later when family and friends may gather to celebrate Jim's life. Private burial was at St. Joseph Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Lansing Catholic High School in memory of Jim. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020