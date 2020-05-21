Viola Bernadine Minarik
Viola Bernadine Minarik

Fowler - Viola Bernadine Minarik, 91, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.

Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fowler, MI. Burial will be held at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery, Fowler, MI.

Viola was born in Fowler, MI on January 19, 1929, the daughter of Ferdinand J. and Caroline "Carrie" (Weber) Geller.

Viola married Joseph John Minarik on August 22, 1953 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fowler. They were blessed with 66 years of marriage prior to Joe's death on May 15, 2020, just four days before Viola passed away.

Viola enjoyed playing cards, trips to the casino, and doing Word Search puzzles. She like gardening and canning the produce she grew. In her earlier years, she made many quilts. Viola and Joe loved to go camping with their family.

Viola is survived by 5 children: Paul Minarik, Cindy and Eddie Trevino, Janet and John Enos, Melinda Rossell, and Mary Beth Minarik; 4 grandchildren: Christopher Soyka, Jared and Allison Trevino, Kali Trevino, and Nichole Enos; 3 great-grandchildren: Hunter, Caden, and Kyle; and many nieces and nephews. Viola was preceded in death by her parents, husband Joe (May 15, 2020), daughter Brenda, granddaughter Sheena Soyka, and 7 siblings: Rosaline (Herman) Theis, Bernida (Les) Fedewa, Lillian (Frank) Kobel, Marie (Walter) Hufnagel, Laurina (Edwin) Thelen, Roman (Geraldine) Geller, and Jerome (Adrianne) Geller.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sparrow Hospice Services, Lansing or to Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fowler. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI.




Published in Clinton County Community Newspapers from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
