Violet "Irene" ShawLansing - Age 99, passed away May 27, 2020. She was born November 12, 1920, in Liverpool, England, to David and Lily Swift.Irene retired as secretary from Allstate Insurance Company. She volunteered at Ingham Regional Medical Center for 15 years and attended Holt United Methodist Church.Irene is survived by her daughter, Gilda (David) Sundeen of Lansing: son, David Shaw of Lansing; 6 grandchildren, Stephen Issacson, Laura Eichorn, Jason Shaw, Kammy Shaw, Nathan Olson, and Alex Shepard; 14 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilfred "Bill" Shaw; granddaughter, Brenda Isaacson; daughter-in-law, Betsy Shaw; and a brother and sister in England.A private family funeral service will be held. Interment will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Lansing. Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel.