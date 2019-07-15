|
Virgiline Mae (Fuller) Freeman
formerly of Lansing - Age 91, passed 18 June 2019, in hospice care in Fernandina Beach Florida. Born 22 Apr 1928, in Laingsburg Mi, the daughter of Herbert W and Mae L (Reynolds) Fuller. Surviving 1 son John W (Kathy) Freeman, 3 daughters Jean Coleman (Joe Philips), Julie (William) Carr and Janet A (Kirt ) Wiersma, dau-in-law Cheryl Freeman, grandchildren Jennifer Saksewski, Laura Carr, Daniel Melius, Richard, Holly and Joe Freeman and Misty Stewart, 4 great-grandchildren Emily Saksewski, Branden, Caiden and Reanna Freeman, 1 sister Marie Garvie.
Preceding her, were her husband Bill J Freeman (1980), son Joel Freeman (1999), parents, 2 sisters, 3 brothers, 1 half-sister. Virgiline M. Fuller graduated from Sexton High in 1946 and married the same year to Bill J Freeman. She loved cooking large family meals, enjoyed bowling and was involved in her children's scout troops. She retired from the Homemaker Shop and moved to Florida.
She walked daily and played Bingo. Never a day passed that she wouldn't complete a crossword or read. A graveside memorial is planned for Sat Jul 20 2019 at 11:00 at the Dewitt Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, we ask that a donation be made to your local hospice.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 15, 2019