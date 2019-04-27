|
Virginia A. "Ginny" Shull
Holt - Age 89, passed away April 25, 2019, in Lansing, MI. She was born May 13, 1929, to the late William and Elsie Strudwick.
Ginny is survived by her husband of 70 years, Vivion Shull; children: Julie (Donn) Clark Donn (Laila) Shull, David (Judy) Shull, and Brian (Talley) Shull; and grandchildren: Matthew (Chandra) Clark, Candace Clark, Eric (Lea) Shull, Adam (Shastin) Shull, and Joyner Shull.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Sue Shull, and a sister, Bette Bertochini.
The funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the University Seventh-day Adventist Church, 504 Ann St., East Lansing. Visitation will be Saturday 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Great Lakes Adventist Academy, Worthy Student Fund.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 27, 2019