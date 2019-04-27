Services
Estes-Leadley Funeral Homes Holt-Delhi Chapel
2121 Cedar St
Holt, MI 48842
(517) 694-2631
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Estes-Leadley Funeral Homes Holt-Delhi Chapel
2121 Cedar St
Holt, MI 48842
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
University Seventh-day Adventist Church
504 Ann St.
East Lansing, MI
Virginia A. "Ginny" Shull


1929 - 2019
Virginia A. "Ginny" Shull Obituary
Virginia A. "Ginny" Shull

Holt - Age 89, passed away April 25, 2019, in Lansing, MI. She was born May 13, 1929, to the late William and Elsie Strudwick.

Ginny is survived by her husband of 70 years, Vivion Shull; children: Julie (Donn) Clark Donn (Laila) Shull, David (Judy) Shull, and Brian (Talley) Shull; and grandchildren: Matthew (Chandra) Clark, Candace Clark, Eric (Lea) Shull, Adam (Shastin) Shull, and Joyner Shull.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Sue Shull, and a sister, Bette Bertochini.

The funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the University Seventh-day Adventist Church, 504 Ann St., East Lansing. Visitation will be Saturday 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Great Lakes Adventist Academy, Worthy Student Fund.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 27, 2019
