Virginia Aves
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Aves

Grand Ledge - Virginia M. "Ginny" Aves, age 94, passed away peacefully at home on May 29, 2020. Born May 11, 1926 in Cadillac, MI, daughter of Clarence and Dorothea (Burner) Austin. Ginny was a former employee of All Star Bowling Alley and volunteered at Ledge Craft Lane. She loved cooking pies, cookies, and Christmas candy; she made many plastic rag rugs; loved to catch the biggest fish and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. Ginny was just a kind person, like a mother to many, and everybody's grandmother. Her love, laughter, and smile will be greatly missed, but forever in our hearts.

She is survived by her children: Ronald (Joy) of Lansing, David of Fountain, Douglas (Tammy) of Lansing, and Judi (Robert) Perrin of Fountain; 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 2 great great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Otto Frank "Ted" Aves.

A private family funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge, with interment at Delta Center Cemetery, Delta Township. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, a Celebration of Life service for friends and family to remember Ginny together will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the McLaren Hospice in memory of Virginia Aves. Online condolences may be shared at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Grand Ledge Independent from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2147
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved