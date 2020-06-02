Virginia Aves
Grand Ledge - Virginia M. "Ginny" Aves, age 94, passed away peacefully at home on May 29, 2020. Born May 11, 1926 in Cadillac, MI, daughter of Clarence and Dorothea (Burner) Austin. Ginny was a former employee of All Star Bowling Alley and volunteered at Ledge Craft Lane. She loved cooking pies, cookies, and Christmas candy; she made many plastic rag rugs; loved to catch the biggest fish and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. Ginny was just a kind person, like a mother to many, and everybody's grandmother. Her love, laughter, and smile will be greatly missed, but forever in our hearts.
She is survived by her children: Ronald (Joy) of Lansing, David of Fountain, Douglas (Tammy) of Lansing, and Judi (Robert) Perrin of Fountain; 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 2 great great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Otto Frank "Ted" Aves.
A private family funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge, with interment at Delta Center Cemetery, Delta Township. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, a Celebration of Life service for friends and family to remember Ginny together will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the McLaren Hospice in memory of Virginia Aves. Online condolences may be shared at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Grand Ledge - Virginia M. "Ginny" Aves, age 94, passed away peacefully at home on May 29, 2020. Born May 11, 1926 in Cadillac, MI, daughter of Clarence and Dorothea (Burner) Austin. Ginny was a former employee of All Star Bowling Alley and volunteered at Ledge Craft Lane. She loved cooking pies, cookies, and Christmas candy; she made many plastic rag rugs; loved to catch the biggest fish and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. Ginny was just a kind person, like a mother to many, and everybody's grandmother. Her love, laughter, and smile will be greatly missed, but forever in our hearts.
She is survived by her children: Ronald (Joy) of Lansing, David of Fountain, Douglas (Tammy) of Lansing, and Judi (Robert) Perrin of Fountain; 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 2 great great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Otto Frank "Ted" Aves.
A private family funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge, with interment at Delta Center Cemetery, Delta Township. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, a Celebration of Life service for friends and family to remember Ginny together will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the McLaren Hospice in memory of Virginia Aves. Online condolences may be shared at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Grand Ledge Independent from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.