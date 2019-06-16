|
Virginia Dietrich
St. Johns - Virginia Ione Dietrich passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at the age of 83. She was born October 23, 1935 in Lansing, Michigan.
Virginia was a member of First Congregational Church of St. Johns and worked as a clerical assistant at the Bement Public Library for over 30 years. On January 1, 1955 she married Kenneth Jack Dietrich and he preceded her in death in 2005. Surviving is one daughter, Caren (Tom) Tucker of Florida; two sons, Steve of East Lansing and Jeff (Linda) of St. Johns; two Granddaughters, Jessica Tucker and Mallorie (Darren) Revels and Great-Grandson Josiah Revels all of Florida. Virginia loved word puzzle games and completing crosswords in her spare time as well as being unbeatable at the board game Scrabble. She also enjoyed sitting amongst their flower gardens at home with her husband. She and "Jack" loved day trips all over Michigan, once Jack retired from GM as a tool and die maker in 1992, taking their beloved Australian Shepard "Peaches" with them every trip! Virginia's children meant everything to her and she always spoke of their accomplishments and families to everyone she knew.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 16, 2019