Virginia Fortino
East Lansing - Virginia R. Fortino passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020. Born to Sam Fortino and Lucy DeRose Fortino in St. Johns, Michigan on December 28, 1932, Virginia was a proud graduate of the St. John's High School Class of 1951. Virginia had a long and distinguished career with the American State Savings Bank (later American Bank and Trust Co.), from where she retired. The list of Virginia's outstanding qualities is long, but at the very top is the kindness she showed to everyone who was blessed to encounter Virginia. Virginia was genuinely interested in people all the way through her final day, and it did not take long for those Virginia met to see she truly cared about them. Virginia Fortino lived a quiet, generous, peaceful, and very happy life, most of which was spent in the company of her sister and best friend, Dorothy Fortino. Dorothy predeceased Virginia by two and half years. Virginia was very thankful for the support of her many cousins and friends during a brief and final illness, and she especially wished to acknowledge the quality and attentive care she received from Dr. Enrique Lopez and Bridget Lamacchia (and Bridget's outstanding team), as well as the loving calls and visits from, amongst others: Rose DeRose, Carol Ann Fisher, George Bozzo, John Bozzo, Virginia DeLuca, Carol Dionise and Roseann Zumbrink. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Virginia by Fr. Steve Mattson at Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church, 1527 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing, Michigan, on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11:00am, with a visitation at Resurrection staring at 10:00am and a funeral luncheon thereafter. Virginia died the very way she lived, at peace, full of love, and with a happy heart. She will be missed.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020