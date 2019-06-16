|
|
Virginia Hosford
Bath - Virginia Leah Hosford, 88, of Bath, passed away June 11, 2019. Virginia was born March 5, 1931. She was the mother of 8 children in birth order, Paula (Brian) Bearman, Randy Hosford, Fredrick Hosford, Daniel (Kathy) Hosford, Arthur (Cindy) Hosford, Penni Hosford, Dale (Tamara) Hosford, Darin Hosford.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Elsie (Dittman) Wallace; husband, Erwin Hosford; siblings, Kenneth, Richard, Raymond Wallace. She leaves behind her eight children, 17 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren. Virginia was a giving, hardworking mother who will be missed by her whole family. She was the glue that kept us together. She kept us on our toes and loved us with all her being. Private family services will be held. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grdewitt.com for the Hosford family.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 16, 2019