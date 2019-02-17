Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
(517) 482-1533
For more information about
Virginia Panetta
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
7:30 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
the Church of the Resurrection,
1527 E Michigan Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Panetta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Kay (Stoll) Panetta


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Virginia Kay (Stoll) Panetta Obituary
Virginia Kay (Stoll) Panetta

Lansing - Virginia Kay (Stoll) Panetta, 77 went to be with the Lord, on Thursday, February 14th, 2019. Born September 19th, 1941 in Lansing, the daughter of Margarette Virginia and Carl Victor Stoll.

Virginia worked for the Michigan Department of Social Services for 35 years as a Caseworker; and retired in 1997.

Virginia enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was known for her generosity, and extravagant holiday gatherings. She enjoyed spending time at Higgins Lake and taking her annual color tours throughout Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother; Theodore Stoll. Surviving are her children; Christine (Ken) Panetta- Dennings, Lisa (Ron) Panetta-Thompson and Frank (Keisha) Panetta; nine grand children; Dominic, Vincent, Margo and Paul Sawaya, Craig, Francesca and Rachel Wing, Katrina Dennings and Nicholas Panetta and four great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 26th from 5:00-8:00 pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 900 E. Michigan Ave., with a Rosary being prayed at 7:30 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at the Church of the Resurrection, 1527 E Michigan Ave, Wednesday, February 27th at 11:00am. Online memories and condolences may be expressed at www.grlansing.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
Download Now