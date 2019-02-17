Virginia Kay (Stoll) Panetta



Lansing - Virginia Kay (Stoll) Panetta, 77 went to be with the Lord, on Thursday, February 14th, 2019. Born September 19th, 1941 in Lansing, the daughter of Margarette Virginia and Carl Victor Stoll.



Virginia worked for the Michigan Department of Social Services for 35 years as a Caseworker; and retired in 1997.



Virginia enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was known for her generosity, and extravagant holiday gatherings. She enjoyed spending time at Higgins Lake and taking her annual color tours throughout Michigan.



She was preceded in death by her parents and brother; Theodore Stoll. Surviving are her children; Christine (Ken) Panetta- Dennings, Lisa (Ron) Panetta-Thompson and Frank (Keisha) Panetta; nine grand children; Dominic, Vincent, Margo and Paul Sawaya, Craig, Francesca and Rachel Wing, Katrina Dennings and Nicholas Panetta and four great-grandchildren.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 26th from 5:00-8:00 pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 900 E. Michigan Ave., with a Rosary being prayed at 7:30 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at the Church of the Resurrection, 1527 E Michigan Ave, Wednesday, February 27th at 11:00am. Online memories and condolences may be expressed at www.grlansing.com. Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 17, 2019