Virginia L. "Ginny" Becker
DeWitt - Age 74, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019. Ginny was born in Muskegon, MI on January 25, 1945, the daughter of the late Volney Lee and Rose Alma (Peters) Moore. She retired from the State of Michigan, Dept. of Treasury after 30 years of service. Ginny and her husband, Charlie, were members of the Capital City Old Car Club and loved to play cards. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leland Charles "Charlie" Becker in 2006. Surviving are her sisters, Caroline (Richard) Dunigan and Judith Bouck, as well as many nieces and nephews. A Memorial luncheon will be held Friday, May 3, 12:00 noon at the First Congregational UCC, 210 W. Saginaw Hwy., Grand Ledge. Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 28, 2019