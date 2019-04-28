Services
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Delta Chapel - Lansing
6020 W. Saginaw Hwy.
Lansing, MI 48917
517-323-7890
For more information about
Virginia Becker
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 3, 2019
12:00 PM
First Congregational UCC
210 W. Saginaw Hwy
Grand Ledge, MI
Virginia L. "Ginny" Becker


Virginia L. "Ginny" Becker Obituary
Virginia L. "Ginny" Becker

DeWitt - Age 74, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019. Ginny was born in Muskegon, MI on January 25, 1945, the daughter of the late Volney Lee and Rose Alma (Peters) Moore. She retired from the State of Michigan, Dept. of Treasury after 30 years of service. Ginny and her husband, Charlie, were members of the Capital City Old Car Club and loved to play cards. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leland Charles "Charlie" Becker in 2006. Surviving are her sisters, Caroline (Richard) Dunigan and Judith Bouck, as well as many nieces and nephews. A Memorial luncheon will be held Friday, May 3, 12:00 noon at the First Congregational UCC, 210 W. Saginaw Hwy., Grand Ledge. Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
