Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Delta Chapel - Lansing
6020 W. Saginaw Hwy.
Lansing, MI 48917
517-323-7890
Virginia Cantwell
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Central United Methodist Church
215 N. Capitol Ave
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:30 PM
Central United Methodist Church
215 N. Capitol Ave
Virginia L. Cantwell

Virginia L. Cantwell Obituary
Virginia L. Cantwell

Lansing - Virginia quietly left us on Monday, February 10, 2020. She was born August 6, 1918 to Leo and Carol Strahan in Lansing, MI, where she lived her entire life.

A funeral will be held Saturday, Feb.15, 1:30 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church, 215 N. Capitol Ave, Lansing. Visitation Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Palmer, Bush and Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel and Saturday, 12:30 p.m. until service time at the church. Full obituary may be accessed at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
