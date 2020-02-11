|
|
Virginia L. Cantwell
Lansing - Virginia quietly left us on Monday, February 10, 2020. She was born August 6, 1918 to Leo and Carol Strahan in Lansing, MI, where she lived her entire life.
A funeral will be held Saturday, Feb.15, 1:30 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church, 215 N. Capitol Ave, Lansing. Visitation Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Palmer, Bush and Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel and Saturday, 12:30 p.m. until service time at the church. Full obituary may be accessed at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020