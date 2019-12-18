Services
Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns
104 E. Cass Street
Saint Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-2365
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns
104 E. Cass Street
Saint Johns, MI 48879
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns
104 E. Cass Street
Saint Johns, MI 48879
Virginia L. Devereaux

Virginia L. Devereaux Obituary
Virginia L. Devereaux

Virginia L. Devereaux, 95, of Chesaning formerly of St. Johns, MI passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Chesaning Nursing and Rehab Center, Chesaning, MI.

Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI, on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., with Pastor John Miller officiating. Burial will take place at Duplain Township Cemetery, St. Johns, MI. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Virginia was born in Duplain Township, MI on October 30, 1924, the daughter of Carl and Beatrice (Fisher) Brewbaker. She graduated from Elsie High School. On May 27, 1945 she married Orville W. Devereaux in Eureka, MI. Orville predeceased her on April 8, 2012.

Virginia was a homemaker and enjoyed knitting, gardening, her family was very important to her.

She is survived by 3 children: Connie and Tom Coe of Brant, MI; Dianne Devereaux of East Lansing, MI; Tim and Charmain Devereaux of New York; 7 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 6 great great grandchildren, and her sister Betty Boog of Ithaca, MI. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, 2 sons: Gale and Mark, grandson Ian, brothers: Don, Leon, and Duane Brewbaker, and sister June.

Memorials may be made to your Local Lions Club in her memory. Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019
