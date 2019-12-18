|
Virginia L. Devereaux
Virginia L. Devereaux, 95, of Chesaning formerly of St. Johns, MI passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Chesaning Nursing and Rehab Center, Chesaning, MI.
Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI, on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., with Pastor John Miller officiating. Burial will take place at Duplain Township Cemetery, St. Johns, MI. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Virginia was born in Duplain Township, MI on October 30, 1924, the daughter of Carl and Beatrice (Fisher) Brewbaker. She graduated from Elsie High School. On May 27, 1945 she married Orville W. Devereaux in Eureka, MI. Orville predeceased her on April 8, 2012.
Virginia was a homemaker and enjoyed knitting, gardening, her family was very important to her.
She is survived by 3 children: Connie and Tom Coe of Brant, MI; Dianne Devereaux of East Lansing, MI; Tim and Charmain Devereaux of New York; 7 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 6 great great grandchildren, and her sister Betty Boog of Ithaca, MI. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, 2 sons: Gale and Mark, grandson Ian, brothers: Don, Leon, and Duane Brewbaker, and sister June.
Memorials may be made to your Local Lions Club in her memory.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019