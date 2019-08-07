|
|
Virginia Lee King
Lansing, MI - Born June 10, 1953 in Detroit, MI daughter of the late Donald and Harriet (Franklin) King passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at age 66.
Surviving are her cousins, Jeffrey Brock and Sandra Niblack.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Stanley King.
Virginia was a graduate of Lansing Everett High School.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel. Interment will follow at Markham Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday for one hour prior to the service.
Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the .
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 7, 2019