Virginia "Ginny" Louise (Baker) O'Rourke
Virginia "Ginny" O'Rourke passed away on January 29, 2020 in Surprize, AZ at the age of 73 after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Ginny is survived by her beloved family - husband of 51 years, Patrick, son David, daughter-inlaw Julie, grandchildren Anna and Nathan and sister Donna Vigil. Her younger son, Daniel, predeceased her.
Born and raised in Wayne, MI, she graduated from Wayne Memorial High School in 1964 and then Oakland University in 1967. She began her lifelong career as a teacher in 1967 in Wayne where she taught for 7 years and then 2 more years in Howell before she temporarily left teaching to raise her sons. In 1983 she joined the staff of St. Gerard Catholic School in Lansing, Ml and taught 3rd grade until her retirement in 2008.
In retirement, Ginny and Pat split their time between Ml and AZ and Ginny continued her favorite pastimes of reading, golfing and personalized card design/stamping — but first and foremost in her life were always her family, especially her precious grandchildren. Ginny excelled at being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was known by many — loved by all and will be sorely missed.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Gerard Catholic Church, Lansing, Ml on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10:30 with internment at St. Joseph Cemetery. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 14066 West Waddell, Surprise, AZ 85379.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020