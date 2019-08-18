|
Virginia Lynn "Lynn" Seybert
St. Johns - Virginia Lynn "Lynn" Seybert, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend lost her courageous battle to cancer on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at her home at the age of 64.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Catholic Community of St. Jude, 801 Bridge Street, Dewitt, MI, 48820 on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., with Rev. Fr. Robert Irish officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 P.M. at the church, with a Rosary being prayed at 7:30 P.M. Visitation will also be held from 10:00 A.M. until time of the funeral mass on Monday.
Lynn was born on August 30, 1954 in Cheboygan, MI, the daughter of Leonard and Virginia (Starling) Proctor. She graduated from Hillman Junior and Senior High School, in Hillman MI, with the class of 1972. After graduation, she worked hard as a waitress, earning the first color TV set for her family.
On August 30, 1975, Lynn married Gregory Seybert, at St. Augustine's Catholic Church, in Hillman, MI. They moved to Mt. Pleasant, MI, where they spent the next 24 years raising their children, Heather, Shane, and Samantha. Later they moved to DeWitt, MI, where they spent the last several years raising their youngest, Samantha. Three years ago, they moved to St. Johns with the plan to enjoy retirement. Lynn was a 12-year cancer survivor and with her faith and family, she fought and won her battle against cancer for the first time.
Lynn was an avid gardener, quilter, cook, knitter, and loved Christmas more than anyone. Her flower gardens and holiday decorations were often admired throughout the neighborhood. Disney World was Lynn's favorite place to travel and she became a "kid" again. Lynn was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother; and loved to spoil others on their birthday and holidays. She worked hard raising her children and providing a loving home.
Lynn is survived by her loving husband, Greg Seybert; her children: Heather and Derek Sanders; Shane and Laurie Seybert; and Samantha Seybert; 5 grandchildren: Amyah, Tristyn, and Gregory Seybert; Madeline and Hayden Sanders. She is also survived by her siblings: John, Dick, Loretta and Dick, Sally and Pat, Donnie and Ken, and Tom; also, many beloved in-laws: Stuart and Betty, Terry and Barb, Mike, Cliff and Michelle, Phil and Kim, Chris and Betsy, Joe and Toni. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Leonard and Virginia Proctor, father and mother-in-law Earl and Madeline Seybert; sisters in law: Judy Proctor, Pat Seybert, and Janette Proctor.
Memorials may be made to Sparrow Hospice or to Catholic Community of St. Jude. Online condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 18, 2019