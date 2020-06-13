Virginia M. Giertz McKinstry
DeWitt - Virginia (Ginny) McKinstry born on March 25th, 1929 in Elgin, Illinois died on June 11th, 2020 at the age of 91. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Douglas; their three sons Rick (Karen), Randall (Diane) and Kurt (Cathy). She is also survived by six grandchildren: Jenni, Justin (Jennifer), Jessica, Molly, Melissa, and Mitchell (Hannah) and four great grandchildren: Liam, Kaiden, Valerie and Jaxon. Ginny was preceded in death by both her parents, one brother and one sister. Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: Alzheimer's Association, Michigan Great Lakes Chapter, 2111 University Park Drive, Suite 200 Okemos, MI 48864 and The Care Team Hospice, 5401 Gateway Center, Suite D Flint MI 48507. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.grdewitt.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.