Virginia M. Niklas
Lansing - Went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the age of 90. Born July 20, 1929 to Lawrence and Ina (Rockwood) Marrison in Lansing, Michigan. Virginia worked for the State of Michigan Department of Health where she retired in 1986. She was a member of Mt. Hope Presbyterian Church in Lasing for many years. Virginia was a member and a Past President of the 75th Division Veterans Association Ladies Auxiliary. Most of all, she was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed by all who remember her. Preceding her in death were her husband, Robert F. Niklas; sister, Viola Warner and her parents.
Surviving are her daughter, Peggy (Dan) Greer; sons, Robert E. (Linda) Niklas, Jack (Michelle) Niklas; grandchildren, Leslee (Shawn) Hankie, Robert J. Niklas, Rachel (Matthew) Ketteringham, Sarah (Fritz Doster) Niklas, Jackie (Kevin) Thomson; great-grandchildren, Abigail Hankie, Gabriel Hankie, Christopher Niklas, Jacob Niklas, Isla Ketteringham and nephew, Jim (Clara) Warner.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Mt. Hope Presbyterian Church in Lansing. Family will receive friends an hour prior to the service for visitation. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to either the Capital Area Humane Society or to Mt. Hope Presbyterian Church in Virginia's name. The family would like to give a special thanks to Rhea Broughton for the loving care she gave to Virginia over the past two years. To share memories and condolences please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020