Virginia McCausland-Baugh


1922 - 2019
Virginia McCausland-Baugh Obituary
Virginia McCausland-Baugh

Wyomissing - Virginia Evelyn McCausland-Baugh 96, formerly of Williamstown, MI., passed away Thursday June 27, 2019 in The Highlands of Wyomissing where she resided since the later part of 2008. She had resided with DiAnn and Donald Greth for 8 months prior to going into the Highlands. Virginia was predeceased by her 2 husbands, Lloyd McCausland and Robert Baugh. She was born in Bedford Indiana on December 30, 1922 a daughter of the late Benjamin D and Ruth (Goodwin) Ruble. Surviving is her daughter Cathy A McCausland of Lansing, MI., 1 granddaughter, Dawn Thomas and her husband John, and 3 great grandchildren, Raven Moore and her husband Hunter, Don Ferris, and Bralen Thomas. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Theo C Auman Funeral Home, Reading PA is honored to serve the family. www.theocauman.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 3, 2019
