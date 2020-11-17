Virginia (Ginger) R. Jury



Williamston - Virginia (Ginger) R Jury, 73, of Williamston, Michigan, passed away Saturday November 7th on the morning of her 73rd birthday. Ginger was born in Newberry, Michigan and lived many places before marrying and settling in Williamston to raise a family. Ginger loved her family, reading, traveling, baking, music and dancing. Her favorite singer being Elvis and her favorite song Conway Twitty's The Rose.



Ginger is preceded in death by her loving in laws Earl and Juanita Jury, her beloved mother Maggie Headley and her beloved brother Raymond Headley.



Ginger is survived by her loving husband of 52 years David Jury their 4 beautiful children Shannon (Bob) Baley, Robert (Charlotte) Jury, Tina (Allen) Blanton, and Tamara Jury, 7 beautiful grandchildren Tiffany (Joe) Crum, Justin (Ameris Winter) Baley, Ashley (Andrew) West, Lora (Justin) Grooms, Jenniffer (Harley Hull) Blanton, Amy and Triton and 10 beautiful great-grandchildren Andrew, Damyon, Brayden, Eleene, Liliana, Elessa, Raeya, Albree, Mya and David.









