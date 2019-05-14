|
Virginia Rupright
Eagle - Virginia L. Rupright "G G" longtime Eagle resident passed away May 12, 2019. Virginia was born in Lansing on July 13, 1930 to the late George and Florence (Wilczewski) Woodcock. She graduated from Eastern High School and went on to work for the State of Michigan. She enjoyed playing bingo, camping and going to the casino. She was also very creative and artistic with the ceramics she made. Virginia always enjoyed and looked forward to having the family over to the house to swim in the pool, especially the grandkids. She was the "cornerstone" and her love and commitment to her family will be a cherished memory for those who knew her. She is survived by her children, Shelia Blais, Charlene (Rick) Brox, Cathy Penfield and Eric Rupright; grandchildren, Stacie (Aaron) Straw, Jami (Kyle) Allen, Phil (Roberta) Penfield, Kristy Soldan, Nikki Penfield and Jessi (Bruce Westen) Penfield; great grandchildren, Montana, Liana, Summer, Sidona, Kaya, Rylee, Taylor, Ramzi, Aryel (Kolton) and Pierce; great great grandchildren, Garret, Remington and Bentley; half-brother, Gary (Dawn) Woodcock and nephew and special friend, Dick (Clara) Hanna. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Bert; brother, Otis Woodcock and sons-in-law, Butch Blais and Bruce Penfield. A funeral service will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019, 4:00 p.m. at the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-4:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be given to the Capital Area Humane Society or Beaumont Children's Miracle Network Hospital. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 14, 2019