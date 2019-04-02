Virginia Sleeper



Lansing - Virginia Ann Sleeper (Ann), age 92. It's with great sadness we announce the passing of Ann Sleeper of Pentwater (formerly of Shepherd, MI and Lansing, MI ) March 29, 2019 with her family by her side. Born March 26, 1927 to the parents Alphonsus Murphy and Viola Murhphy (Bush). Ann graduated from Shepherd High School in 1944 and went on to Cadets Nurses Training School in Saginaw MI at Saint Mary's. She married Charles Sleeper in 1957 and lived in Big Rapids where she began her second career, one that she loved and cherished: Motherhood. From Big Rapids, the family moved to Detroit and then settled in Lansing, MI where she would shine as a loving Mother, Wife, Aunt, and friend to all. She eventually returned to nursing and was employed by Sparrow as an RN. Ann relinquished her nursing to focus on her family. She also was co-owner of a small furniture store called the Furniture Stop and went on to working part time at Montgomery Ward selling furniture. Ann and Charles retired in Pentwater, MI in 1988 but never put family aside. Ann soon earned another degree: Grandmother where she perfected the art of Love, nurturing and teaching her grandkids.



Ann is preceded in death by her husband Charles Sleeper, Brothers Richard and Mike, and Sister Sue. She is survived by her children Constance (Kerry) Spaulding of Sayer, PA., Joseph (Audrey) Sleeper of Summerville SC., Charles (Julia) Sleeper of Haslett MI., Thomas Sleeper of Dewitt., Jane (Paul) Schager of Dewitt MI.; grandchildren Matt Chaprnka, Ben and Anna Sleeper, Luke and Olivia Sleeper, Samantha, Jessie and Charlie Schager, Elizabeth and Levi Sleeper. There will be visitation held at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home at 1730 E. Grand River Ave., East Lansing MI 48823 on Tuesday April 2, 2019 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm with rosary to follow. Funeral Liturgy is Wednesday April 3, 2018 at 11:00 am at St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 955 Alton Rd, East Lansing MI 48823. Those who would like to make a donation in Ann's memory may send a donation to St. Vincent Building Fund, 637 Sixth St., Pentwater, MI 49449. We ask that flowers be sent to the church. The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, East Lansing Chapel.