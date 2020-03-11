|
Virginia W. Book
Lansing Twp., MI - Age 72, passed away, Monday, March 9, 2020. Virginia was born August 18, 1947, in Detroit, MI the daughter of Stanley and Mary (Byzek) Wozniak. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved gardening, cooking, family gatherings and traveling. Virginia fought a courageous 12 year battle with many medical challenges and was upbeat to the very end. She will be missed by one and all. Virginia graduated in 1965 from Ferndale High School and was employed at the U.S. Army Tank Automotive Command in Warren, MI where she met her future husband, John, and they were married on August 16, 1968. Her last big outing was on their 50th wedding anniversary in August 2018 when they went to their favorite bed and breakfast, the English Inn, in Eaton Rapids, MI. Ginger was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Mary Wozniak and brother, Russell Wozniak. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, John; daughters, Denise (Fernando) Guevara and Debbie (Scott) King; grandchildren, Cody, Brandon, Eric, Amber, Chloe and Ethan. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and friends. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 1:30 PM at St. Gerard Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. John Klein as celebrant. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from 12:30 - 1:30 PM at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Vincent Catholic Charities in memory of Ginger. The family is being served by the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home, Delta Chapel. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020