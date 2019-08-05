Services
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
406 N Bridge St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
1952 - 2019
Charlotte - Virginia Eileen Zimmermann of Charlotte passed away August 2, 2019 in Lansing. Virginia was born August 20, 1952 in St. Johns, Michigan to the late Nick and Helen (Simunek) Zimmerman. She graduated from Portland St. Patrick High School Class of 1970 and went on to work for the State of Michigan Department of Management and Budget. In her early years, Virginia was a great athlete and enjoyed playing softball and bowled. She also enjoyed camping, fishing, reading the newspaper daily, casino trips and playing golf at Centennial Acres golf course. Virginia was a huge MSU sports fan and a Tigers Fan, when they were winning. She also supported and participated in the Program for Special Skiers. She is survived by special friend, Senga "Penny" Knupp; siblings, Jerry Zimmerman, Diane (Jerry) Peiffer, Linda (Steve) Spedoske, Kathy (Charlie) Schrauben, Donna (Jamie) King and Lois (Doug) Musbach; sisters-in-law, Alice Zimmerman and Diane Zimmerman along with numerous nieces and nephews. Virginia was preceded in death by brothers, Jack and Tom Zimmerman. A Celebration of Virginia's Life will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be given to the Williams Syndrome Association or the Program for Special Skiers. Share your memories and condolences at www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 5, 2019
