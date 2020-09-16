Vita M. Fraser
Vita M. Fraser, 96 (years old), of Watertown Township, peacefully passed away at The Cedars nursing home in McPherson, Kansas and entered into Heaven with the Lord Jesus Christ on September 8, 2020. Vita was a longtime resident of Lansing, but moved to Watertown Township with her family in 1974. There, she was a member of the St. Jude Catholic Church in Dewitt. In the fall of 2015, Vita moved to McPherson, Kansas to be closer to one of her two sons.
Vita was preceded in death by her Husband of 64 years Jack Fraser, her sisters Mary Ann Danzo and Violet Korecki. She is survived by her two sons: Mike of Salina, Kansas, and Pat (Judy) of Stoney Brook, New York; her two Grandsons Dan (Daiana) of St. Clair, Michigan and Ben (Christin) of Bellevue, Nebraska; and her two Great Grandchildren Samantha and Jack of St. Clair, Michigan.
Vita was a graduate of St. Mary's Catholic High School and the Lansing Secretarial School. Early in her career, she worked for the American Dairy Association and Walter Neller Real Estate Company. She was a charter member of Sigma Phi of Pi Roseta, a newly created business sorority for professional women. Vita retired after a 54-year working career, of which 43 years were working for the State of Michigan. She worked in several state departments, including the Department of Administration and the Department of Management and Budget. She retired as an Administrative Analyst 11 (professional position) and served as the Editor of the Michigan Manual for her last several years of her service.
Vita loved to cook, garden, sew, work crossword puzzles, read, canned, play cards, prayed the rosary almost every day, but most of all she loved providing for her family and entertaining company. She also enjoyed writing poetry. For those who knew her, Vita had a heart of gold. She was soft spoken, hardworking, and always kind to others. She was respectful of all, generous to everyone, a loving wife and Mother, and a person who loved the Lord Jesus Christ with all her heart. You could always find her busy cooking, cleaning, working in the yard, gardening, entertaining guests, or caring for her family. She will be greatly missed by all.
Church services will be held at the St. Jude Catholic Church in Dewitt on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11am with visitation after the graveside services due to Covid-19 restrictions. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Lansing Michigan.
Memorials in Vita's name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in care of Gorslien Runcenim Funeral Home, 900 E. Michigan Ave. Lansing, Michigan 48854.