Mason - Vivian Joyce Lott, 89, of Mason, MI passed away peacefully surrounded by family late evening Thursday, February 28th. Vivian was born February 18th, 1930 in Lansing, MI to Ion and Evelyn (Gohn) Phillips. Vivian married the love of her life Marvin on June 19th, 1948. They were happily married for 69 years. Vivian was a lovely, vivacious woman who loved people and the connections that she made with them. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many. Vivian was active and involved throughout her life. She and her husband, Marvin, were named Michigan Milk Producers Association Outstanding Young Dairy Couple in 1960. They were inducted to the Michigan Farmers Hall of Fame in 1995. She was a Delegate to the Associated Country Women of the World, where she traveled to West Germany and Ireland to learn about and educate women in agriculture from around the world. She served as Chairman of Michigan Farm Bureau Women, Secretary of the Alaiedon Township Planning Commission, Sandhill 4-H Club leader, member of the Hard Scrabble Michigan Farm Bureau group, and Docent at the Michigan Historical Museum. Vivian was also very active in the Wheatfield United Methodist Church for a number of years. Vivian enjoyed spending time at her cottage in northern Michigan on Indian Lake and at her winter home in Estero, Florida. She is survived by daughters Diane (Paul) Jancha and Deborah (Robert) Tuson, sons Steven and David (Kathy), 9 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, brother Robert Phillips, sister-in-law Dorothy Phillips and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Preceding her in death was husband Marvin, brother Gary Phillips, sisters-in-law JoAnn Brownfield and Margaret Phillips, and brother-in-law Junior Brownfield. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 6th from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes in Mason, MI. On Thursday, March 7th, the family will be hosting a Memorial Service in honor of Vivian at the Wheatfield United Methodist Church. Friends will be received starting at 10:30 a.m. with service at 11:30 a.m. Memorial Gifts may be made to the Wheatfield United Methodist Church. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.grbdmason.com Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary