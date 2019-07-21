Services
Riley Funeral Home - Lansing
426 West St. Joseph Street
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 372-6009
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Mason Community Church
1000 E. Columbia Street
Mason, MI
Resources
Vivian Lucille Arend


1920 - 2019
Vivian Lucille Arend Obituary
Vivian Lucille Arend

Mason - Born July 15, 1920, passed away July 1, 2019. She is survived by her son, Roger (Diane) Arend, daughter, Sheryl (Mitchell) Mull. A memorial service will be held at Mason Community Church at 1000 E. Columbia Street in Mason; on Sunday July 28th at 2pm. Donations can be made to Ingham County Medical Care Facility Foundation; 3860 Dobie Road; Okemos, MI 48864. Envelopes will be available at the Church. Arrangements are being handled by Riley Funeral Home.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 21, 2019
