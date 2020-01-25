|
Vivian P. Drumheller
Lansing - Age 98, passed away January 23, 2020. She was born July 14, 1921, in Lansing, to Dick and Fern Pratt. Vivian managed hotels.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Emerson Drumheller; and brother, Dick Pratt Jr.; son, Larry Drumheller; grandsons, Kenneth Drumheller and Brian Wickner; son-in-law, Ronald Benoit. Surviving are: son, Gary (Elizabeth) Drumheller; daughters, Dolly (Edwin) Lott and Holly Benoit; grandchildren, Lisa, Larry Jr, James, Cindy, Keith, LeeAnna, Debra, Tammi and Ronni; 24 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren (with two on the way); sisters, Marie Gee, Dorothy (Robert) Jones, Fern (Ronald) Dilley, Faye (Dale) Eacker; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. Private interment will take place in East Lawn Memory Gardens. Her family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday and Monday. Memorial contributions may be made to the , Michigan. Online condolences may be left for her family at www.EstesLeadley.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020