Lansing - Vivian went to be with her Lord on April 7, 2020 at age 87. Born in New York City on December 29, 1932 to Augusta Pearl Perez Quinones (nee Fleischer) and Antonio Carmelo Perez Roman. She was a Clinical Nurse Specialist in OB/GYN and taught clinical nursing at Michigan State University, Lansing Community College, Wayne County Community College, and Henry Ford Community College. She served as a nursing expert for law firms regarding the standard of care for obstetrical nursing. When she retired she was a Nurse Consultant with the Michigan Department of Community Health where she was an expert in Denver Development Assessments--training health departments, doctors, and nurses throughout the state. In retirement she was an advocate for persons with disabilities, and Co-Founded Friendship Ministries at Pennway Church of God for adults with developmental disabilities. Vivian is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Wayne Earl Denniston, her children: Wayne Earl Denniston Jr. (deceased); William (Karon) Denniston; Sharon (Tom) Tylenda; and Steve (Brenda) Denniston, her grandchildren: Kristina (Justin), Courtney, and Anjoli Denniston; Chris and Evan (Natalie) Tylenda, Ashley and Aubrey Denniston; Danielle (Craig) Blair; Stephanie (Zach) Leve; "Adopted" grandchildren Ranjit and Sharda Sharma, great-grandchildren: Madyson Massey; Cruz Denniston; Natalia, Kingston, Giada, and Princeton Denniston; Kyle Ranbarger; Tori Leve, extended family: Mary Wilson; Brenda Stamm; William (Irma) Pearson, Owen and Shannon Pearson; Jennifer (Adam) Plater, Leena and Scarlett Plater, and the Schrameck Family.
Celebration of Life service will be held at Pennway Church of God on September 12, 2020. Visitation at 10 a.m. and Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. 1101 East Cavanaugh Rd., Lansing, MI 48910. Memorials may be made in memory of Vivian Denniston to Pennway Church of God Friendship Group. 1101 East Cavanaugh Road, Lansing, Michigan 48910 or Gideons Memorial Bible Fund- https://www.gideons.org/donate
