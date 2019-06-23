|
|
Vivian Stallworth
Lansing - Vivian (Bowler) Stallworth transitioned Sun, Jun 16, 2019, at the age of 83. She was born Aug 25, 1935 in Aliquippa, PA. Married to Robert (Billy Coleman) Stallworth (dec'd) for 56 years. She was a retired State employee and life-long member of Union MB Church.
She is survived by 3 children: Sharon Richardson, Robert (Kim) and John Stallworth; 7 grandchildren; 10 greats; 7 great-greats; and many relatives and friends. Celebration of Life is 11:30 am Mon, Jun 24 at Tabernacle of David Church, 2645 W Holmes Rd, 48911.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 23, 2019