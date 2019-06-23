Services
Riley Funeral Home - Lansing
426 West St. Joseph Street
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 372-6009
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Tabernacle of David Church
2645 W Holmes Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Stallworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian Stallworth


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vivian Stallworth Obituary
Vivian Stallworth

Lansing - Vivian (Bowler) Stallworth transitioned Sun, Jun 16, 2019, at the age of 83. She was born Aug 25, 1935 in Aliquippa, PA. Married to Robert (Billy Coleman) Stallworth (dec'd) for 56 years. She was a retired State employee and life-long member of Union MB Church.

She is survived by 3 children: Sharon Richardson, Robert (Kim) and John Stallworth; 7 grandchildren; 10 greats; 7 great-greats; and many relatives and friends. Celebration of Life is 11:30 am Mon, Jun 24 at Tabernacle of David Church, 2645 W Holmes Rd, 48911.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now