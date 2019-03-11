|
W. Jean Davis
Eaton Rapids - W. Jean Davis, age 92, of Eaton Rapids, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. She was born January 5, 1927, in Charlotte, the daughter of Carson and Evah (Rawson) Parr. Jean went on to graduate from Charlotte High School in 1944. While working at the local soda fountain in town, Jean met R. Wayne Davis. He loved ice cream, and would frequent the soda fountain often. Soon his attention changed from ice cream to the beautiful girl behind the counter. On February 14, 1945, they married at the Baptist Parsonage in Eaton Rapids. Jean was a hard worker and could often be found helping with chores, while still keeping her home. She adored her family and always looked forward to the next family gathering. Jean enjoyed gardening, traveling and camping with Wayne and her family, and playing shuffle board. For over 30 years, Jean and Wayne loved spending their winters in Bradenton, Florida. She was a member of the Perkey School Board, Eaton County 4-H, and the National Farmers Organization, where she served as the Secretary of the Eaton County Branch.
Jean is survived by her daughters: Sue Ann Bartlett of Plainwell, Nancy (Mike) Davis of Coldwater, Pamela Andrews of Charlotte, Laurie (Chuck) Anderson of Eaton Rapids; grandchildren: Cheryl (Chris) Drew, Mery (Josh) Donald, Kristal (Jason) Gilchrist, Dustin (January) Burk, Kristie (Joe Hall) Andrews, Alyssa (Bob) Flahive, Ashley Anderson, Amanda (Aaron) Tarr; 12 great grandchildren; sisters: Venice Martin, Anona Osborne, Sharon Bayes, Linda (Mike) Garrison- Kehres; sister- in-law, Sharon Parr; and brother-in-law, Bruce Bryan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, R. Wayne Davis in 1999; sister, Shirley Bryan; 2 brothers: Wayne Parr, Dick Parr; and son-in-law, Hal Andrews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 11 A.M. at the Burkhead-Green-Kilgo Funeral Home with Rev. Julie Yoder-Elmore officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5-8 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery.
Those desiring, may make contributions in Jean's honor to the Gresham United Methodist Church, 5055 Mulliken Rd., Charlotte, MI 48813, Diabetes Education Program at Hayes Green Beach Hospital, 321 E. Harris St., Charlotte, MI 48813, or Autism Society of Michigan, 2178 Commons Pkwy., Okemos, MI 48864.
To view Jean's obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.burkhead-greenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 11, 2019